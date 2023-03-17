Gubernatorial Election: INEC Assures Of Glitch-Free Exercise

Ahead of Governorship and State House of Assembly election which set to hold on the 18th of March 2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission has said it would ensure the glitches that occurred during the February 25 elections would not repeat themselves in the governorship elections across the country on Saturday.

The INEC chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, gave the promised Nigerians while speaking on Arise TV on Friday.

Okoye said the commission has learnt valuable lessons from the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections, noting that election materials would arrive at the polling units early enough on Saturday.

Mr Okoye said: “The commission is determined to improve on its previous performance. What we have done is to learn valuable lessons from previous elections that we conducted, and we’re going to put those lessons into our planning purposes and processes, and into our deployment purposes.”

“As of today, what we’re having is what we call state assembly and governorship elections.

“In all the states of the federation, both the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines and all the sensitive election materials have left the Central Bank and the various state offices of the federation.”