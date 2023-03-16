I’m Not Doing Any Political Party For Now — Yakubu Dogara

Yakubu Dogara, former speaker of the House of Representatives, says he is presently not with any political party in the country.

The lawmaker who made his position known on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday, stated that he neither belongs to the All Progressives Congress (APC) nor to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or any Party of the Federation.

After boycotting the APC after its presidential primary because of the Party’s Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Dogara revealed what he is only doing now is supporting candidates across Parties for elective positions in the 2023 general elections.

The former speaker who evidently went public to endorse the flag bearer of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar against APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the presidential election, explained that the fact that he supports candidates of different parties for various elective seats does not mean he is an “unstable character” as rumoured.

He however pointed that he is not politically unstable, noting that he can’t abandon candidates he has helped secure elective positions.

Dogara stated that “I am supporting candidates; I am not doing any political party for now, I am supporting candidates.

“Everybody knows that I backed Atiku Abubakar for Presidency for reasons I told the whole world but in Bauchi State, before primaries were concluded, I had supported the aspiration Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar who is the current APC governorship candidate and I have my candidates for House of Assembly in my constituency.

“I have Senatorial and House of Representatives candidates that I helped midwife them into those positions, and I can’t abandon them for political stability.”