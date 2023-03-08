INEC Presents Certificates Of Return To Reps Members-Elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission has presented Certificates of Return to winners of the February 25, 2023 House of Representatives election in Nigeria.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, presented the certificates to the members-elect at the National Collation Centre in Abuja on Wednesday.

Yakubu had on Saturday said winners were declared for 423 legislative seats, indicating that supplementary elections would be conducted in 46 other constituencies.

He said in the House of Representatives, 325 out of 360 seats have been won by eight political parties.

In terms of party representation, the INEC boss said African Democratic Party, won two; APC, 162; APGA, four; LP, 34; NNPP, 18; PDP, 102; SDP, two and YPP, one.