It Will Be Preposterous For Kwankwaso To Congratulate INEC’s Imposed Winner, Tinubu — NNPP

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has debunked claims that its candidate in the just concluded presidential election, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, congratulated the president-elect and flagbearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu following his victory at the election.

The Party’s national publicity secretary, Agbo Major, via a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday, said Kwankwaso could not have congratulated Tinubu in an election it (NNPP) described as “grossly flawed, contentious and disputed.”

According to him, the purported congratulations “was a figment of the fertile imagination of anti-democrats, political hirelings and fifth columnists leveraging on the popularity of the party’s presidential flag bearer.”

Like other parties, he said, NNPP rejects the outcome of the February 25 presidential election as it did not reflect the will, wish and mandate of the Nigerians who trooped out to vote.

“Sadly, the presidential poll turned out to be a charade as it failed to meet the expectation of Nigerians and the international community. NNPP was a target of these electoral robbers who want the status quo to remain, in place of the new and better Nigeria the party promised if voted into office.

“It is unthinkable that Engr. Kwankwaso would hastily congratulate Asiwaju Tinubu on his questionable mandate which other candidates also claimed they won and had approached the court to seek redress. All lovers of democracy, due process and rule of law will wait for the determination of the election petitions in court. Until the court decides them one way or the other, it will be preposterous for NNPP, rigged out in most of its strongholds across the country to concede defeat and congratulate INEC’s imposed “winner”.

“The mood of the nation since the electoral body mischievously declared Tinubu the “winner” of the election clearly showed that it was justice juxtaposed, absolutely unacceptable to the majority of Nigerians who desire and deserve a new Nigeria which only the NNPP can usher in.”