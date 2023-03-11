Keyamo Reacts To PDP’s Call For INEC Chair’s Arrest, Asks If Ayu Should Take Over

Chief Spokesman for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC PCC), Festus Keyamo, has reacted to the call for the resignation of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Information Nigeria had reported the PDP had called for the resignation, arrest, and investigation of Yakubu over the alleged manipulation of the presidential election result.

The PDP’s spokesman, Debo Ologunagba alleged that the election results announced by the electoral umpire were unreal adding that the Commission deliberately refused to transmit polling units results to INEC Result Viewing portal (IReV) as provided by the Electoral Act.

Ologunagba also asked the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to commence an investigation of the INEC chairman.

However in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Friday, Keyamo mocked the major opposition party over their call for the sack of the INEC boss.

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment asked if the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, should take over as the boss of the electoral body.

He tweeted: “And Iyorchia Ayu should take over, right?”