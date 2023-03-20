Lagos Poll: INEC Declares Sanwo-Olu Winner Of Lagos Governorship Election

The Incumbent Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been re-elected in Lagos State.

He polled a total of 762,134 votes, defeating Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party who scored 312,329 votes, followed by Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor with 62,449 votes.

Sanwo-Olu was declared the winner at 1:15 am on Monday morning, almost 48 hours after the electoral exercise commenced.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the results at the commission’s state collation centre, but not without the LP collation agent condemning the exercise.

The election was marked by voter suppression, ethnic discrimination, political thuggery, and physical attacks on voters, electoral staff and security personnel alike.

Amid the reports, state Commissioner of Police Idowu Owohunwa had assured Lagosians that security personnel deployed for the election were responding promptly to the cases, saying “a lot of arrests” and “recoveries” had been made.

LP’s Rhodes-Vivour has since expressed disapproval of the conduct in Lagos, describing the process as a sham.

He took to Twitter on Sunday, saying, “Collusion between the ruling party and electoral officials to return the candidate of the APC is a slap on the face of democracy and everyone who came out to vote for us on Saturday.

“In the light of this, I am convinced beyond any doubt that the results being released by INEC do not represent the wishes of majority of peaceful Lagosians. More so the results from our field agents and situation room indicated that we won this election.”

The architect stated that every vote cast for him was done in the face of intimidation and risk of personal harm, adding that every such vote must count.

“Defending every one of those votes is a sacred duty. I will defend your votes – this is my vow to every LP voter,” he added.