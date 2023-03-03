Mischief Makers, Political Illiterates Crying Wolf Over Election Results – APC Campaign

Dele Alake, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council’s media adviser has lambasted the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi for claiming they won the 2023 presidential election.

Alake, while speaking during a press conference on Friday, said as ridiculous as the claims might be, the parties and their presidential candidates are free to head to court, describing both Obi and Atiku as bad losers.

Recall both Atiku and Obi at different press conferences on Thursday, rejected the victory of the APC candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and vowed to pursue the matter legally.

According to the media adviser, both candidates were joining their ‘illiterate’ social media supporters to cry foul about the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The APC chieftain maintained that Tinubu won the polls fair and square and is willing to make peace with aggrieved candidates in the interest of the nation.

His words: “Let us say, unequivocally, that we welcome the decision of both the PDP and LP and also the NNPP candidates to test their claims, as ridiculous as they are, in the court of law as provided for by our constitution.

“This is without prejudice to the conciliatory efforts of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“He has reiterated in his post-declaration speeches the need for all Nigerians, irrespective of whom we all voted for, to rally quickly together for the good of our country.

“What we did not expect is that the two presidential candidates and, indeed, their political parties, would shamefully re-echo the puerile and unimaginative arguments that are being canvassed by political illiterates and mischief-makers who are crying wolf on social media.

“Save for the bad losers that these two people have proven to be, we should rather be celebrating the tremendous improvement the use of BVAS has brought to our electoral process,” he added.