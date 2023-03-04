Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Chapel In Aso Rock Will Be Closed For Four Years – Gov. Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has lamented that it is not the will of God that the chapel in Aso Rock will be closed for four years as a result of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okowa who spoke on Friday at a meeting with members of Isoko Church Leaders Council held at God’s Fountain of Life Mission, Oleh, Isoko South local government area, pleaded that is time for people to pray and encourage the church of Christ to continue praying.

Speaking on the outcome of last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly election, he noted the exercise was compromised, adding that the outcome of the election was not the will of God.

“We saw the manipulation of the election coming and the church of Christ prayed against the situation which we have just found ourselves in.

READ ALSO: Buhari Can’t Serve Justice, Was Also Elected Through Fraudulent Means – Afenifere

“Obviously, this is not the will of God. It is not the will of God that the Chapel in Aso Rock will be closed for four years as a result of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This is the time for us to truly pray. It is a time for me to encourage the church of Christ to continue to pray.

“I believe that this is the time for us to dwell in the light of God so that His will be done in our state and in Nigeria.

“This is the time for us to rise up in faith and not time to mourn. The church must be prayerful, cautious and have to think from inside.

“It is my prayer that the chapel in Government House, Asaba, will remain to the glory of God,” the governor said.