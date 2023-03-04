Buhari Can’t Serve Justice, Was Also Elected Through Fraudulent Means – Afenifere

Leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo, has told Nigerians not to expect reaction from President Muhammadu Buhari on the rigging of the just concluded presidential elections, alleging that the president himself entered the office through fraudulent means.

Adebanjo also claimed that in the presidential elections, the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi garnered over one million votes in Lagos State.

The Afenifere leader, while speaking in an interview on Arise Television on Friday, stated that the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress will be sent away from the position, by some of the people praising him for his victory.

His words, “The result in Lagos has not been released. The whole thing was mismanaged. We scored over one million votes in Lagos and they altered all the results that belonged to Obi.

“That’s why they’ve not released it. Why are they reluctant to prove it? You can tell the marine that you won the election and all that. What do you expect Buhari to say?

“He came into office through a fraudulent election in 2015. Many of you might have forgotten, the electoral commissioner in Kano, who refused to cooperate with the rigging in Kano, was burnt alive with his family and till today no arrest and you want that kind of person to do justice.

“He doesn’t know justice. He has been living in injustice and all sorts of shenanigans. Do you want him to come out to say something is unfair? Has he been fair in his administration?

“Tinubu will be another Shonekan. He’ll be sent away by some of those people rejoicing now. This is not about Yoruba and Igbo.

“Is the Presidency about Yoruba and Igbo? It’s a national matter. Most of them came into the office through the rigging. All the governors, how many of them are fair?”