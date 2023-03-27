“My Suspension An Exercise In Futility, Only PDP NEC Can Suspend Me” — Ayu Boasts

Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that the Party’s constitution prohibits any organ or executive committee at ward, state or national level to take any disciplinary measure against any member of the National Executive Committee (NEC), therefore only the NEC can suspend him.

According to him, the purported announcement of his suspension is only mischief, drama and propaganda, adding that it was an exercise in futility that is derivable from gross “ignorance and desperation.”

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam, Ayu disclosed this after the announcement of his suspension by the Benue State chapter of the Party.

Information Nigeria had reported Ayu’s suspension was announced by the ward executives of the Party at Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State on Sunday, by the ward secretary, Vangeryina Dooyum, on behalf of Kashi Philip, the ward chairman, over alleged anti-party activities.

The statement read, “For starters, Article 57(7) of the PDP constitution as amended in 2017 expressly prohibits any organ of the party or executive committee of the party at the ward or state levels from taking any disciplinary measure against any member of the party’s National Executive Committee.

“The purported suspension is, therefore, an exercise in futility as it derives its strength majorly from gross illiteracy, ignorance, gambling and desperation. It has only mischief, drama and propaganda value.”

He further pointed out that some members of the excos were only being “teleguided by political gamblers to cause mischief and nothing more,” adding that he had not been suspended by his ward.

Ayu urged the public to ignore rumours, saying those behind the plot were only investing in expensive illusions.

“But more than this, the so-called suspension letter was written by an illiterate before hand, and only given to the coerced members to sign somewhere in Makurdi.

“This is why the original date is typexed and 24 March imposed on it. And this is also why it states that the presidential/NASS and governorship/state assembly elections held on 25th and 18th March, 2023 respectively.

“From what we know, the document itself is fraudulent as the signatures of the ward executives were forged or obtained under duress,” his statement read further.