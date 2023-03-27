Thank God Ayu Presided Over PDP’s Colossal Failure, I Support His Suspension – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said he is in support of the suspension of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu.

On Sunday, the Executive Committee of PDP in Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, suspended Ayu after passing a vote of no confidence on him for anti-party activities.

Speaking on the issue, Wike who was a guest on Channels Television Sunrise Daily on Monday stated that he supports the move because Ayu played a major role in the colossal failure of the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

“It is only in this country that someone who has lost woefully during the general elections still wants to occupy the position of Chairmanship in PDP.

“I am in support of the suspension,” Wike replied when asked if he was behind the actions of the PDP officials in Benue.

READ ALSO: Rivers APC Accuses Gov Wike Of Sponsoring Electoral Violence

“First of all, if you are a member of the party, will you be happy with the way the party is today, it is only in this country that you see someone who has failed woefully and without any conscience would still like to occupy the position

“In advanced countries like you see and you are the head of the party, I feel like such a colossal failure you do not need anybody to tell you to turn in the towel

“If he left before the elections, they would have said his leaving was the reason PDP lost the election; thank God he presided over the colossal failure of the party during the general elections.

“Ayu remained and PDP didn’t win, you lost your unit as National Chairman you lost your ward, as National Chairman you lost your Local government, as National Chairman of the party not only did you take a distant third in the presidential election you also lost in the state gubernatorial election,” Wike explained.

Governor Wike however said stakeholders who have the PDP’s interest at heart, cannot sit back and watch it be destroyed in the hands of individuals who have nothing attached to the party.

According to him, no one can take directives from a politician who could not deliver his ward and was not able to ensure the party was successful at his local government and state level, “what then is your contribution,” Wike asked.