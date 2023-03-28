Sanwo-Olu Removes 50% Slash On State-Owned Buses After Election

The Lagos government has revealed its plans to discontinue the fifty percent reduction in the fares of the buses owned by the state.

The directive was announced in a statement released on Tuesday by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

On February 8, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos state governor, announced a fifty percent reduction in the prices of all state-owned transport services.

Sanwo-Olu also announced the provision of food banks in vulnerable places in the state.

The Lagos governor said the measures were initiated owing to the hardship faced by residents over petrol and cash scarcity.

In the statement, LAMATA said fares of state-owned buses will return to a hundred percent rate on April 1.

“With effect from Saturday, April 1, bus fare on all regulated buses — BRT, standard and FLM — shall revert to 100 percent rate,” the agency said.

“Lagos state governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, had on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, approved a 50% slash in bus fares following the cash crunch brought about by the recent currency swap.

“Following the supreme court and federal government’s pronouncements on the use of old notes alongside the new notes and return of stability to the system, the 50% rebate is hereby discontinued.”

See letter below: