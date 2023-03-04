“Saying Lagos Is No Man’s Land Is Wrong, Lagos Is Yoruba Land” – Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has called for unity amongst Nigerians as he admonishes against tribalism in the country.

This follows some statements reportedly made by Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rohdes Vivour (GRV).

Reports claimed that GRV made a statement on Twitter which is tribalistic and offensive to the Yorubas.

It was reported that he said, “Lagos is no man’s land”.

READ ALSO: “I’ve Forgiven You, But I Will Not Be Cajoled To Accept Polygamy” – May Yul Edochie Replies Husband’s Apology

Speaking on the issue, Yul Edochie recounted his favourable experiences in Lagos state, which included, building a house, living for over a decade, and the accommodating spirit of the Yorubas.

He wrote, “I’ve lived in Lagos since 2011

“Built my house in Lagos.

“Not once have I experienced any form of hate or rejection from the Yorubas.

“Anytime Yoruba boys see me on the street, they gather to greet me, and it’s all love always.

“And this talk flying around that Lagos is a no man’s land is wrong.

“Lagos is a Yoruba state in Yoruba land.

“Imagine someone saying that Anambra is a no man’s land. That’s crap.

“Anambra is an Igbo land.

“You can’t come into someone’s land and tell that person it’s now a no man’s land.

“Na you dey find trouble.

“Nobody can deny the fact that the Igbos have contributed immensely to the development of Lagos.

“Other tribes have contributed in their own ways too.

“And the Yorubas have been largely accommodating as well.

“It shouldn’t take away the fact that Lagos is a Yoruba land. We no dey drag ownership.

“Let’s kill tribalism before it kills us.”

See post below: