Three Killed, Nine Injured In Bauchi Road Accident

Three people have been killed in a fatal crash that occurred on Monday at Gada Data Village along the Bauchi-Kano road in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

No fewer than nine others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

According to the report of the crash from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi State Sector Command, the incident was reported at 12.23am and immediately the FRSC personnel rushed to the scene of the crash within 10 minutes for a rescue operation.

The crash involved one Toyota Hummer bus with registration number GKA519 XA used for commercial purposes and was conveying 22 passengers at the time of the crash.

The 22 involved in the crash comprised 9 Male Adults, 7 Female Adults, 4 Mali Children and 2 Female Children while the 9 injured are 3 Male adults, 3 Female Adults, 2 Male Children and, 1 Female Child the 03 killed were 2 Male Adults and 1 Female Child.

The victims were rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for confirmation and treatment.

It was at the hospital that a medical doctor confirmed three— two male adults and one female child —dead. The nine injured include three male and three female adults, and two male and one female child.

The corpses were deposited at the ATBUTH mortuary after which they would be released to their relatives for burial.

According to the FRSC report, the probable cause of the road traffic crash was a speed limit violation (SPV) and tyre burst (TBT).