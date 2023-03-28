Umahi Advises Tinubu To Integrate Wike Into His Incoming Government

Ebonyi Governor Dave Umahi has advised the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make his Rivers counterpart, Nyesom Wike an integral part of his cabinet.

He said despite being a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wike has a lot to offer Tinubu’s government.

Umahi spoke on Monday when he inaugurated the remodelled Community Secondary School built by Wike in Okoro-nu-Odo, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Ebonyi Governor said Wike played a crucial role in swinging the victory of the 2023 presidential election to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “And so we commend him and I think that Asiwaju (Bola Tinubu) must know that he worked for him, and must also integrate him in the next administration.

“And, so all these set of people, Asiwaju/Shettima must know that God turned their hands, to work for him, to actualize the will of God and actualize unity, equity and fairness. And we are very grateful to God for that.”

The Ebonyi Governor also praised Wike for insisting that a southerner must succeed President Muhammadu Buhari saying it paved the way for the electoral victory of the APC.

He said: “God, directly and indirectly, made Governor Wike very much available. And so, there is no way APC can conclude about the success of the election without mentioning Governor Wike.

“And I will be asking Asiwaju/Shettima to please bring Governor Wike to the core administration of the federal government. He has a lot to offer. He has a lot to offer for the unity of the country.”

Umahi described Wike as a man, who loves his people and demonstrates it with sustained delivery of projects across sectors to better their lives.

He insisted that given such a massive infrastructural revolution delivered by Wike, it would be a joke taken too far for any opposing political party to think and dare challenge to win PDP in Rivers.