“Your Wives Are In My DM” – US-Based Nigerian Professor, Uju Anya Slams Nigerian Men Attacking Her For Being A Lesbian

Uju Anya, a Nigerian professor based in the United States, has slammed Nigerian men who attacked her for being a lesbian.

The LGBTQ activist said many women send her direct messages to reveal they are lesbians married to men.

She added that the reason these women stay in these marriages is because “society gave them no choice.”

She then told the men that if they continue to criticise homosexuality and say it is “not African”, they build societies where the men end up married to closeted lesbians without knowing it.

