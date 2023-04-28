1914 Amalgamation Agreement Expired, Igbos Wish To Bloodlessly Exit Nigeria — Simon Ekpa Petitions UN, US

Simon Ekpa, self-proclaimed disciple of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has petitioned the United Nations (UN), the United States of America (USA), the European Union and the International Criminal Court on the expiration of 1914 Nigeria’s amalgamation.

The popular Biafra agitator and separatist, in a 7-paged petition posted via his Twitter handle on Friday, detailed reasons Nigeria has to be renegotiated.

The Finnish lawyer however called on the international communities to allow the Southeast region to exit Nigeria peacefully since the union had expired.

Ekpa, the self-styled Prime Minister of Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE), lamented the continued political exclusion, economic neglect and other injustices being experienced by the Igbos in Nigeria.

“We wish to inform you that the Fedrick Lugard amalgamation of the Southern and Northern protectorates into one Nigeria, which took place in 1914 to last 100 years, has expired.

“The Amalgamation agreement having expired, we, the indigenous people of Biafra (Biafra Republic Government In-Exile), wish to peacefully and bloodlessly exit from Nigeria to restore our independent sovereign state of Biafra because of the gross injustice, human rights abuses, tribal supremacy, fanaticism, ethnocentrism and class bigotry, that have bedevilled Nigeria. The indigenous people of Biafra are determined to exit Nigeria”, the petition partly read.

Confirming his petition, Ekpa wrote, “We petitioned the world powers as Biafrans Republic government in exile not Igbos. The game is on and soon you will know that our freedom is no longer a joke but reality.”

In 1914, Southern Nigeria was joined with Northern Nigeria Protectorate to form the single colony of Nigeria.