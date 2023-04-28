Student Slumps, Dies Shortly After Writing Exam In Yobe Varsity

Tragedy has rocked the campus of Yobe state University (YSU) in Damaturu as student identified as Maryam Lawan Goroma, died shortly after writing her examination.

It was gathered that the student of the Chemistry Department slumped on Thursday evening, April 27, 2023, and was rushed to the hospital where she was confirmed dead.

According to a classmate, Bukar Maisandari, who confirmed the incident via his Facebook handle, said Maryam was hale and healthy before her death.

“Innaa Lillaahi Wa Innaa Ilaihir Raaji’uun. I received with a heavy heart the news of the sudden death of our classmate Maryam Lawan Goroma. She was healthy and hearty until today afternoon when she suddenly collapsed and was confirmed d€ath shortly. May Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings. May Al-Jannah Firdausi be her final abode. My deepest sympathy to her family & friends and to all my Chemical Colleagues. May Allah give you comfort to bear this loss. Ameen,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, another student identified as Abubakar Zaid, said she had complained of stomach upset during the exam.

READ MORE: After 11 Years, Yobe Lifts Ban On Motorcycle In 7 LGAs

Her funeral prayer is scheduled for Friday, April 28, at the family residence in Sabon Fegi, Damaturu.