8-Year-Old Girl Tests Positive For HIV After Her Mother’s Boyfriend Allegedly Raped Her In Delta

A woman and her 8-year-old daughter (names withheld) have reportedly tested positive for HIV after the woman’s boyfriend, one Jude Chinedu also known as, Ijiegbe, allegedly raped the minor in their house in Alegbor Community, Uvwie LGA of Delta state.

According to DailyTrust, copies of the medical tests showed that the woman and her daughter were infected with the dreaded disease.

“The suspect who is a married man has fled the area. The suspect is a boyfriend to the woman and had been squatting with her and her daughter. He has fled the house after it was discovered that he’s been having carnal knowledge of the little girl.

“Each time the woman who sells pap goes out for hawking, the boyfriend will bath the little girl and have sex with her. He usually threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it.

“The mother noticed sudden changes in the child’s behaviour and a smelly discharge from her body and after several interrogation, she opened up that the suspect had raped her over and over and when the woman confronted the suspect, he ran away from the house.

“The police have mounted a manhunt for the suspect who is from Anambra State.”

A human rights activist based in the state, Comrade Kelvin Ejumudo, reported the matter to the police.

The little girl was taken to the hospital for a medical checkup where it was discovered that she has contracted HIV. The same test was conducted on the mother who also tested positive.

“The police have been tracking the suspect’s number. On Thursday, he was almost arrested but managed to escape into the bush,” he said.