A Cultist Has No Right To Condemn OBIdients’ Divine Movement — Kenneth Okonkwo To Soyinka

Kenneth Okonkwo, Obi/Datti Campaign Council spokesman, has taken a jibe at one of Nigeria’s renowned playwright, Wole Soyinka, over his attacks on Obidients, the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Information Nigeria had reported that Soyinka, responding to the barrage of attacks that followed his condemnation of Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed’s Channels Television controversial interview, in a piece titled “fascism on course” slammed Obi’s supporters and described them as fascists.

The professor who challenged Baba-Ahmed to a one-on-one interview, also branded the movement as one intolerant of criticism, however constructive, adding it was negative manifestation of democracy.

But Okonkwo, covertly responding to Soyinka in a tweet on Saturday, described him as a cultist who lacks the moral right to slam Obi’s supporters.

Information Nigeria understands that Soyinka was a co-founded Pirates Confraternity when he was a student in Ibadan, Nigeria, in 1952.

The mandate of the Confraternity was to fight for human rights and social justice in Nigeria. It would engage in peaceful protests against the Nigerian government and hold an annual colloquium

The Magnificent Seven that included Wole Soyinka, Ikpehare Aig-Imoukhuede, Olumuyiwa Awe, Pius Oleghe, Nathaniel Oyelola, Sylvanus Egbuche and Ralph Opara were motivated to challenge the congealing elitism of the upper-middle class in the Nigerian society of the 1950s.

Theories have it that cultism in Nigeria’s higher institutions stemmed from the Pirates Confraternity.

According to Okonkwo, Soyinka remains part of a self-confessed wasted generation in the country.

“I am so very proud to be an Obidient fighting for a new Nigeria and a cultist who is part of a self confessed wasted generation has no moral right to condemn a divine movement fighting for the destruction of the structure of criminality, corruption and impunity of that generation”, Okonkwo tweeted.