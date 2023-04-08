Gbajabiamila As Tinubu’s Chief of Staff Still A Speculation – Spokesman Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga, Director of Media and Publicity for Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, has dismissed reports that president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his chief of staff.

The former boss of the News Agency of Nigeria said such reports remain speculation until Tinubu confirms it once he returns from France.

“I don’t know about that. The president-elect will soon be back in the country. It is nothing new. We know it has been trending in the last couple of days. Of course, it is still in the realm of speculation until the president-elect says otherwise,” he told The Punch in a chat.

Information Nigeria understands that there are talks in Tinubu’s camp that the president-elect will announce Gbajabiamila as his chief of staff after the May 29 inauguration.

These reports were heightened following the speaker’s absence during the presentation of certificates of return to elected members of the 10th House of Representatives at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

READ ALSO: No Concrete Evidence To Warrant Datti Baba-Ahmed’s Arrest Yet — Ex-DSS Director, Ejiofor

Speaking to the news platform, a source within the president-elect’s camp disclosed that people close to Tinubu had read his body language and his recent trip to France with the Speaker as enough reason for the speculation.

“It is no secret that Gbaja has remained one of Asiwaju’s trusted lieutenants and political protégés. We know he (Tinubu) is comfortable with exchanging ideas and sharing certain secrets with him more than other members of his camp.

“You saw him with Asiwaju at Chatham House, political rallies, and some nocturnal meetings with him. He always seems relaxed in Gbaja’s presence. Therefore, it is no surprise to us that he has always been by the president-elect even as he is having his vacation in France.

“In fact, as far as we are concerned, the speaker has resumed his duty as chief of staff to Tinubu already,” the source stated