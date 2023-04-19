Adamawa Poll: Fintiri Receives Certificate Of Return In Abuja

Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, and the Deputy Governor-elect, Prof Kaletapwa Farauta, have received their certificates of return in Abuja.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented the certificates to the newly re-elected governor and his new deputy around 5pm on Wednesday at its national headquarters.

Recalled that INFORMATION NIGERIA reported that Fintiri on Tuesday emerged as the winner of an controversial supplementary election in Adamawa State.

The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, and his deputy, Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta, have been issued a Certificate of Return by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

READ MORE: Adamawa Poll: Atiku Congratulates Fintiri, Says There Is ‘One More Mandate To Reclaim’

In last Saturday’s rerun, Fintiri, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 9,337 votes besting Senator Aishatu ‘Binani’ Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 6,513 votes.

At the end of the entire exercise, Fintiri polled 430,861 votes, defeating Binani who got 398,738 votes.

The announcement was however preceded by political intrigue.

With last month’s governorship election declared inconclusive by INEC, a supplementary election was scheduled for last Saturday.

However, on Sunday, as collation was underway, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari, prematurely declared Binani as the winner, contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The declaration by Ari was quickly followed by an acceptance speech by the APC candidate.