Avoid Further Marginalization, Igbos Deserve Senate Presidency — Adodo

Owing to reports that leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), may likely not zone Senate leadership to the South-East region, United States-based Nigerian-American businessman, David Adodo, cautioned against bypass.

According to him, marginalizing the South-East in the zoning of offices could affect some of the gains recorded in the democratic process.

The entrepreneur however called on stakeholders, including president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not to make the mistake of further marginalizing the Igbos, saying Nigeria stands on a tripod.

Adodo maintained that the present political situation in the country requires great caution in the choice of the next Senate President.

While speaking from his Baltimore base, he said, “the tripod of the nation rested on the three major political zones of the country and shouldn’t be destroyed now to avoid undue further marginalization of the Igbo who are already agitating for a Nation of their own from Nigeria.

“In the interest of unity and for purpose of cohesion and to assuage agitation, the Igbos deserves to be allowed to produce the next Senate President.”

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, a former Governor of Abia State and current Chief Whip of the Senate is the best man for the job because of antecedents and experience,” he added.

Continuing, Adodo who mobilised support for Tinubu, urged the incoming President to ensure “APC does not make mistake of ignoring the Igbos in this National political calculations and permutations.”