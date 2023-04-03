Be Ready To Present Full Report Card By 2027 If You Must Continue In Politics – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, says for elected members to continue at their duty post, they must be ready to fully report at the end of their tenure as the electorate are now wiser.

According to him, he would be handing over to his successor, Siminialayi Fubara, on May 29 as a fulfilled man, having positively impacted the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the State.

Wike while charging the incoming administration on stewardship during a thanksgiving service organized by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday at All Saints Anglican Cathedral, Rumuokwurushi, Obio/Akpor LGA of the state, insisted that only a blind man or an enemy of the State would fail to admit the spread of equitable infrastructure across Rivers.

He said, “If your politics is not about the interest of your people, then you have a problem; the electorates are now wiser, you must be ready to present a full ‘report card’ to your people by 2027 if you must continue in politics.”

According to him, PDP was able to come out victorious in the gubernatorial polls due to evidential impacts in the area of good governance and gender balance.

He said there were females serving as Vice-chairmen in the 23 local government areas with not less than 5 female ward councillors in each area and also a handful of female senators and members-elect.

The governor however urged the governor-elect, Siminialayi Fubara and his team not to be distracted by the opposition “bent on dragging them at the tribunal.”

Meanwhile, bishop in charge of the cathedral, Innocent Ordu, urged the incoming administration to always seek God’s guidance in their quest for wisdom to deliver good governance to the people of the state.

“We need performance and we need game changers like the outgoing governor, Nyesom Wike, who is indeed a game changer.

“To achieve good governance, particularly in Rivers, Mr Governor-elect, I urge you to assemble a very strong team which by all standards, is competent and capable.

“A team of passionate individuals who love the state more than they love their pockets, a good leader will always surround himself with a team of honest, courageous, God-fearing men and women of integrity to deliver on their assigned tasks,” he said.