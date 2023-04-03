“We’ll Not Let Our Voices Be Silenced” – Seun Okinbaloye On Channels TV N5 Million NBC Fine

Channels Television presenter, Seun Okinbaloye, has reacted to the N5 million fine, recently slammed on the TV station, by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) saying, truth will continually be voiced out without being shunned.

Information Nigeria had reported that the Labour Party (LP) vice presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, during an interview with Seun, declared that Nigeria has no president-elect.

According to him, Bola Ahmed Tinubu can’t be seen as the President-elect because the certificate of return he holds is a dud certificate with no value

But in a letter titled: “Broadcast of an Inciting Interview, A Sanction”, signed by the NBC Director-General, Balarabe Ilelah, described Datti’s statement as volatile and capable of inciting public disorder and violating some section of the broadcasting code.

Ilelah stated that, according to the broadcasting code, broadcasters shall ensure that no programme contained anything which amounted to a subversion of constituted authority.

READ ALSO: No Perfect Election Anywhere In The World, Don’t Turn Nigeria To Banana Republic — Obanikoro To Tinubu’s Opposition

However, Okinbaloye while closing his political program on Sunday night, said the media industry in Nigeria has been facing lots of challenges in the past few days, embattling an environment of fear and uncertainty.

He stated that the freedom of speech and integrity of the media landscape is being threatened, however, journalists would not be deterred by the obstacles.

The presenter maintained that journalists would not be silenced as they would continue to speak the truth to power, even in the face of adversity.

His words: “I want to take a moment to acknowledge the challenges that we as a media industry are facing in Nigeria. Events in the past days have created an environment of fear and uncertainty and threatened the freedom of speech and integrity of the media landscape but in spite of these challenges, we as journalists and broadcasters remain committed to our duty to inform, educate and entertain our audience.

“We at Channels TV indulge in only reasonable and professional journalism. In the face of popular and reckless practice, we play clean and descent, even when it looks or sounds unpopular with the crowd or online mob, we do it not only for today but for the future and the sustenance of our profession others want to destroy but we want to protect it.

“We will not be deterred by these obstacles. We will continue to stand up for what is right and speaks truth to power, even in the face of adversity. We will remain brave, strong, and resilient and we will not let our voices be silenced. Nigeria belongs to all of us.”