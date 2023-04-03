“Nobody Can Chase Me Out” – Expelled APC National Officer Reacts To Expulsion

Sirajo Dada, national ex-officio of the All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Bauchi State, who was expelled during the weekend has reacted to the action taken against him, saying no one can chase him off APC.

Information Nigeria had reported Dada was expelled on Saturday by the executive council of the Party in Gamawa Local Government chapter of the APC in Bauchi State.

Announcing Dada’s expulsion from the party, the APC chairman in Gamawa LGA, Ahmed Saleh Super, accused the ex-officio of being involved in acts of indolence, indiscipline, and betrayal.

Super alleged that Dada worked against the interest of APC in the area during the just-concluded general elections, adding that the national ex-officio was caught campaigning for candidates of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in elections the ruling party fielded candidates.

According to him, Dada was said to have been caught at one of the polling units during the presidential and national assembly elections asking voters not to vote for APC candidates and soliciting votes for the PRP’s House of Representatives candidate for the federal constituency.

But Dada in a chat with journalists in Abuja on Sunday described his expulsion as an exercise in futility, adding that those who expelled him from the Party have no power to do so, hence their action was null and void.

However, the expelled official has said all the allegations levelled against him by the ward excos are untrue, baseless, unfounded, and unsubstantiated.

Stating their action can not hold because he has done nothing wrong, he challenged those accusing him of anti-party activities to come out with their evidence against him and allow him to defend himself.

He said, “It is a lie that I engaged in any form of anti-party activities, how will I do that when I came all out to ensure that the APC won the elections? I am from Gamawa ward and the APC won in my PU and even in the ward, I delivered for the APC as expected.

“If there is anyone who has evidence of my anti-party activities, he should bring it up, challenge me with it and I will defend myself anytime anywhere.”

Dada also denied collecting any campaign funds or material for the general elections, adding that he duly delivered his area for the APC.

”Nobody gave me any campaign funds for the LGA, if anyone has any proof of such, let him or her make it public.”

“Don’t forget that the APC won the House of Representatives and state house of Assembly seats, can that be done if I had engaged in anti-party activities.”

“I am a bona fide, card carrying member of the APC, nobody can chase me out of the party. I don’t have anything to hide. I am waiting for them,” Dada declared.