Davido Unfollows Israel DMW After Homophobic Comments On Instagram Influencer, Enioluwa

Nigerian superstar singer, David Adeleke better known as Davido has unfollowed his aide and logistics manager, Israel DMW on Instagram.

The move comes after Instagram blogger Tosin Silverdam claimed that Isreal DMW allegedly made homophobic comments on his Whatsapp stories, accusing Enioluwa of being gay and stating that 30BG is not in support of homosexuality.

Israel DMW also warned Enioluwa to stay away from Davido, writing, “We are not in support of gay, God forbid bad tin. They are into rubbish and dia useless supporters would day its content”.

READ MORE: “My Dad And I Argue About How I Spend Money”- Davido

Davido’s decision to unfollow Israel suggests that he does not condone the homophobic remarks made by his aide.