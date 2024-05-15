Lege Miami Urges Adeboye To Offer Free Education To RCCG Members In Its University

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has been urged by Nigerian actor Lege Miami to permit free enrollment at the church-owned institution.

The actor turned to Instagram to describe his interaction with a young lady who was looking for help with her school expenses.

According to the actor, the lady responded that she is an RCCG member when he inquired about her church affiliation.

Lege advocated waiving school fees, with maintenance costs funded by offerings collected during services.

In his words,

“Pastor Adeboye good evening sir. My name is Lege Miami on social media. I am an advocate for all the youths. Please someone came to me now. This kid is planning to pay for school fees. I asked which church the child attends and the answer was Redeemed Christian Church of God. And I also know your church has a university built and you call it a private school,” he said.

“Please, since the parents of these kids contributed to the building of the school, why not allow these kids to attend the school for free? The money they contribute should be used to take care of the church.

“Daddy please, we do not like the way these kids come to us to beg for money where we are still struggling to eat too. We give money to orphans, and someone who attends Redeemed church is asking money from me.”

