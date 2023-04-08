Delta Police Deploy Massive Personnel For Easter

The Delta State Police Command has reassured residents of adequate security before, during and after the Easter celebration just as it deployed massive personnel across the state.

According to the state commissioner of Police for the Command CP Ari Mohammed Ali while felicitating with Deltans on the occasion, assured that “the celebration would be hitch-free as modalities had been put in place to ensure a peaceful and crime-free celebration.”

A statement issued by the police public relations officer for Delta State Command, DSP Bright Edafe, noted that the police commissioner had ordered a massive deployment of personnel across the state to provide adequate security throughout the Easter celebration and beyond “to ensure the protection of all residents in the state and the successes of all activities lined up to mark the celebration.”

According to the PPRO, “the CP had directed all Area Commanders, DPOs and Tactical Commanders to deploy men to all venues of the celebration and other resorts centres, to avoid mischief makers showing their ugly faces and causing any form of mayhem for law-abiding citizens and also to ensure proper supervision of their men deployed”.

“In addition to the personnel deployed from Area Commands and Divisions, more policemen had been drawn from Dragon Patrol, Safer Highways, Quick Response Squad, Rapid Response Squad, Eagle-net special squad, Crack Squad, Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime squad”, the statement added.

The CP urged members of the public to be law-abiding and continue to support the police in the fight against crimes while assuring them of the Command’s commitment to the provision of security, maintenance of law and order, and protection of life and property among other duties in the state.

The statement made available the following dedicated phone lines to the public to reach the command, as a quick response contact for any complaint or distress situation during the period – 0915 557 0008; 0915 557 0007 and the Command control room via 0803 668 4974.