I Will Be Fighting In Next Three Months – Anthony Joshua

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua says he is “definitely going to be fighting in the next three months” following his win over Jermaine Franklin on Saturday.

Joshua claimed his first win in more than two years having lost consecutive bouts to WBA (Super), IBF and WBO world champion Oleksandr Usyk. He told the BBC’s One Show he does not know who his next opponent will be, but he wants to “get the ball rolling”.

“It was nine months since I was last in the ring [before Franklin],” he said.

“I don’t want to leave it that long again. I want to be back there in next three months.”

Fellow British heavyweight Dillian Whyte said Joshua, 33, showed “signs of a fighter who doesn’t want to do it any more” in his points win against Franklin.

“If he doesn’t want to do it any more, I think he should stop,” Whyte told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Joshua himself said he was “not too happy” after failing to beat Franklin by knockout, but added: “Getting that win and getting out amongst the public – it was nice to mingle and get congratulations.”

Joshua added it was “important” to get a first win under new coach Derrick James, who he hired in February.

“I’m definitely going to be fighting in the next three months, against who? It’s still unknown,” Joshua said.

Following his victory on Saturday, Joshua said a bout with Tyson Fury would be the “pot of gold”.

He added: “The WBC heavyweight champion of the world. That’s what it’s about.”