Delta Police Rescue Two Kidnap Victims, Recover Guns, POS Machines From Suspects

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have intercepted and engaged a gang of four suspected kidnapers in a gun battle at the ECN junction of Agbarho/Ughelli Road, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, rescuing two victims.

A statement released by DSP Bright Edafe, spokesperson of the command on Monday, said the kidnappers whisked their victims in a Toyota Corolla car belonging to one of the victims from Usiefurun roundabout and headed towards Udu LGA.

“The DPO CSP Aliyu Shaba, on receipt of this information, swiftly mobilized and led a team of police operatives, trailed and intercepted the kidnappers at ECN junction along Agbarho/Ughelli road.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest Two Suspect For Killing Okada Rider, Stealing His Bike In Bauchi

“The police operatives engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel that forced the kidnappers to abandon the car, the kidnapped victims, and escaped into the bush with various degree of bullet injuries. The victims were rescued unhurt and have been reunited with their families,” the statement in part read.

Edafe stated that upon search of the vehicle, twenty-six (26) pieces of assorted android phones, one cut-to-size locally made single barrel gun, thirty-eight (38) rounds of live cartridges, two expended cartridges, two Monie point POS machines, four power banks and two empty female handbags were recovered. He added that the tricycle with reg no. KPE 73 QT used by the suspected kidnappers was also recovered.

“While manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing, the deputy commissioner of police in-charge Operations DCP Johnson Adenola has directed officers and men of the Command to sustain this tempo in the fight against crime and criminality and also urges members of the public to report any suspicious person or movement around them.

“The following dedicated phone lines are available to the public to reach the command, as a quick response contact for any complaint or distress situation during the election exercise: CONTROL ROOM NUMBERS: 1. 08036684974 2. 08125958005 3. 09053872287,” the statement added.