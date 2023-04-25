Three Policemen Die In Kaduna Road Crash

Three policemen have reportedly died in a motor accident which occurred along Kidanda, Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to Daily Trust, the incident occurred around 9pm on Sunday, April 23, while they were travelling to Giwa LGA after participating in the Eid-el-Fitri Hawan Dauche celebration in Zaria city.

It was gathered that one of the tyres of the car they were travelling in exploded at Sako village, Kidanda ward, resulting in the death of the three officers. Three others were injured and rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

DSP Mohammed Jalige, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, confirmed the accident and prayed for the deceased officers while wishing the injured quick recovery.