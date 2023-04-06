Don’t Be Afraid To Snatch A Good Man From His Woman — Actress Sarah Martins Advises Ladies

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has advised her fellow women to not be afraid of snatching a good man from his lousy and careless woman.
She made this known on her Instagram page on Wednesday.
According to the actress, everybody deserves to be loved.
Martins wrote, “Never be afraid to snatch a good man from a lousy and careless woman!
“He deserves to be loved right… Same goes to women….
“Nobody is above snatching because everyone deserves to be loved right .
“Out to snatch your papa .”