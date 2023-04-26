Ex-Minister Of Labour, Musa Gwabade Dies At 86

Alhaji Musa Gwadabe, former minister of Labour and Productivity, and pioneer member of the Peoples Democratic Party, has passed away at the age of 86.

The Kano-born politician died on Tuesday night following a brief illness.

Nasiru Gwadabe, the deceased’s relative said his funeral prayer has been scheduled to take place at his Kano residence by 2pm.

The deceased was a minister during Olusegun Obasanjo’s first tenure from 1999 to 2003. He was also the Secretary to Kano State Government during the tenure of Late Sabo Bakin Zuwo and was a member of several boards.

Until his death he was a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC and Board Chairman, Industrial Training Fund, (ITF).

Gwadabe left behind 12 children, great-grandchildren and other relatives.