Pastor Bags 8 Years Jail Term For Operating Illegal Medical Facility In Kogi

A Kogi State High Court sitting in Okene has sentenced a fake Pastor, Peter Micheal Michonza to eight years imprisonment for operating an illegal medical facility in Okene Local Government of the State.

Hon. Justice Abdullahi Umar gave the judgment in Okene on Tuesday, April 25.

Peter Micheal Michonza was operating an illegal psychiatric home, camping young women, resulting in the deaths of pregnant women and young girls.

Reacting to the court judgment, the Chairman of Okene Local Government, Engr. Abdulrazaq Muhammad lauded the judiciary for upholding the laws of the land and sanitizing the society against evils and criminalities by men who in some cases operated under the cover of religious and humanitarian activities.

The Council boss advised the people to always patronize only registered medical facilities as religious houses are not licensed to diagnose or carry out any form of medical treatment.

He warned people, especially youths to learn from this and always engage in legal and productive ventures.