Five Killed In Boat Accident In Kano, Six Rescued

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of five persons while six others survived a boat mishap at Kanwa Dam in Madobi Local Government Area of the state.

The service Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, on Sunday said that one Umar Faruk-Dalada, reported the incident and he also provided names of the victims.

“The incident occurred on April 22, at about 5:40pm,” he said.

“There are 11 persons on the boat, six were rescued alive, while five were rescued in an unconscious state.

“Names of those that lost their lives in the mishap are Abdulrazak Nabara, 40; Dalha Muktar-Atamma, 40; Mustapha Ibrahim, 45; Umar Isah, 35, and Umar Idris, 35.”

The PRO said the victims were from Fagge local government area of the state.

He added that an investigation into the accident had commenced and the findings would be made public upon completion.