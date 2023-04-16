Fire Guts Queens College in Lagos

Unrest erupted on Sunday as fire gutted the Queens College in the Yaba area of Lagos state.

The fire reportedly started in a two-room boys’ quarter located behind the Staff quarters of the all-girls school.

The two-room was being used for lodging as well as a store.

According to Director, Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident, said there was no casualty recorded.

Adeseye, said, men of the state fire service quickly bout out the fire.

According to her, “The cause of the fire today, is yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the fire has since been put out by a combined effort of the Lagos State Fire Service and Federal Fire Service, while the police who were also alerted, prevented hoodlums from forcefully gaining access to the school premises.

“No life was lost in the incident.”