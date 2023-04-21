Guinean Govt. Implicated Tinubu By Admitting They Issued Him Diplomatic Passport — Atiku’s Camp

Daniel Bwala, the campaign spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the controversy surrounding the Guinean passport of Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Commenting on the issue in a Twitter post on Thursday, Bwala noted that the Guinean government implicated Tinubu by admitting they issued him a diplomatic passport.

“Guinean govt. further implicated him without knowing by saying the passport issued to him was a diplomatic one.

“Can a diplomatic passport be issued to a non-citizen? No. Only citizens who are either govt. officials or designated to attend a program abroad can get a diplomatic pp.

So, in a nutshell, by accepting the diplomatic passport, he swore allegiance to the government and the flag of Guinea, and hence he is a citizen of Guinea.

“But in his INEC form under oath he ticked that he doesn’t have a dual citizenship. You make the legal conclusion,” he tweeted.