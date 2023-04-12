Gunmen Kidnap Fulani Herdsman In Osun

Gunmen on Wednesday kidnapped Muhammed Jubril at the settlement of Fulani herdsmen in Ila local government area of Osun State.

It was gathered that the gunmen, who were Fulani Bororo numbering about eight, attacked the Ago Igbira settlement in Ila-Orangun around 12am on Wednesday.

The gunmen shot sporadically into the air to scare the settlers who were predominantly Fulani herdsmen.

The Serikin Fulani of the settlement, Muhammed Kajibo, disclosed that the sound of the gun alerted close-by settlements and quickly called security operatives.

According to him, the prompt arrival of vigilante guard, local hunters and Oodua People’s Congress security squad unsettled the kidnappers and forcefully took away the victim.

Osun police command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola while confirming the incident said a joint team of police and local security operatives combed the near by bush and recovered three expended shells of AK 47 rifle and cartridges.

“During a shootout with police, one Hassan Jubril was injured and was taken to hospital for treatment. Presently, the combined team is on a search and rescue mission in the area and trying to arrest the perpetrators”, she said.

Meanwhile, the kidnappers were heading towards Kwara State boundary in the forest.