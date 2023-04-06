I’ll Be Far Away From Abuja After May 29 – Buhari Restates

Nigeria’s outgoing president, Muhammadu Buhari says he looks forward to his retirement to Daura, Katsina State, after handing over May 29.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the president disclosed this at the State House in Abuja while receiving the outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Wendy Laing, on Wednesday.

The president said: “I will be as far away from Abuja as possible.”

Buhari who lauded the United Kingdom (UK for cooperation on many fronts, particularly in the rebuilding of the North East, hitherto ravaged by insurgency, maintained that the UK was second home for many Nigerians, and relations between the two countries will continue to wax strong.

“In fact, some wealthy Nigerians don’t feel complete till they’ve had a home in the UK,” Buhari added.

READ ALSO: Afenifere Derailed When Adebanjo Took Over – Yoruba Youths Call For Immediate Removal

Earlier, Laing had said she was sad to be leaving as she’s fascinated by Nigeria, particularly the music, dance, culture, and she’s had “a fabulous time here.”

“I am sad to be leaving. Nigeria is so much fun, I had a fabulous time here, and I will be back. I love the dance, the music, the culture.

“It has been good to experience Nigeria. I have been to over 20 States, and I’ have told my successor to also do the same. I’ll be back, and still travel wider,” she said.

Laing however congratulated Buhari for very successful 8 years in office, saying he had done very well to hold the country together.