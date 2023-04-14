Imo Supplementary Election: Desist From Ignoble Behavior That’ll Ruin Polls – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed to stakeholders involved in Saturday’s supplementary elections in Imo State to allow a process devoid of violence and unnecessary interference.

Sylvia Agu, the State’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), made the appeal during a stakeholders’ meeting with various political parties and security agencies in Owerri on Thursday

According to her, the supplementary elections would hold in some registration areas and polling units in three State constituencies of Isu, Ahiazu Mbaise and Ideato South.

She added that supplementary polls for the Mbaitoli-Ikeduru Federal Constituency will be held in 12 registration areas and 58 polling units.

READ ALSO: APC Screens 24 Aspirants For Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo Gubernatorial Tickets

Agu noted that the elections were settled inconclusive in the areas for various reasons, ranging from late arrival of materials to non-delivery of election materials by the Supervisory Polling Officers and materials not getting to polling units at all.

The REC lamented that disruption of voting and collation process, abduction of personnel, theft of electoral materials and violence marred the last elections in the areas.

She said: “This commission hopes that all the actors who stalled the electoral process, which culminated in further expenditure for the supplementary elections, would desist from such ignoble behavior.”

However, she disclosed that the Commission had made adequate preparations to ensure free, fair and credible exercise on Saturday.