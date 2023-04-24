Inmates Not Engaging In Sexual Activities – Yobe NCoS Dispels Rumour

The Yobe State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has debunked allegations that inmates engaged in reckless sexual activities following weeks of blackout in correctional centres in the State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Haruna Isa, in a statement issued on Monday, described the report as false, unpatriotic and malicious as it was meant to truncate the existing peace and tranquillity in custodial facilities under its care.

“There is no sexual activity going on in any of the correctional formations across the command.

READ ALSO: Driver Flees As Truck Crushes 2-Year-Old To Death, Injures Mother, Two Other Children In Rivers

“Obviously, the said malicious report was intended to mislead the general public”, he maintained.

Meanwhile, the command expressed worry over the blackout at the centres, noting that it had already taken steps to address the situation.

“Media outfits are enjoined to always verify their reports before going to the press and members of the public are also advised to disregard the report in its entirety,” Isa advised.