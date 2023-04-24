Jubilation In Abuja As President-Elect, Tinubu, Wife, Return From France

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has landed in Nigeria after weeks of vacation in France.

Tinubu’s return to Nigeria was confirmed by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga on Monday via his Twitter page.

The President-Elect said he is prepared for his inauguration on May 29, adding that he is still consulting on those that will be part of his government.

He returned with his wife, Senator Oluremi; and they were received by the Vice-President-Elect, Kashim Shettima; Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; amongst many other high-ranking members of the All Progressives Congress.(APC)

Recall that Tinubu, according to a statement signed by his media aide, Mr. Tunde Rahman, had travelled abroad to rest and plan his transition programme ahead of the May 29, 2023 inauguration, after a very exhaustive campaign and election season.

Rahman had said, “The president-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan Fasting that begins Thursday.”

According to him, while away, Tinubu would use the opportunity to plan his transition programme before his return to Nigeria.

He urged the media to stop publishing rumours and unsubstantiated claims and to always seek clarifications from the office of the president-elect.