Ondo Farmers Lament Headmen Attacks, Beg Akeredolu, For Quick Intervention

Farmers in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State have decried over the increasing attacks and unbecoming activities of herdsmen on their farmlands.

According to the farmers, the herdsmen have continued to wreak havoc on the community without any hindrance, resulting in low agricultural production and turning the community into a ghost town as many residents have fled.

The spokesperson for the aggrieved farmers, Samuel Olowolafe, who spoke on behalf of the farmers, disclosed that many farmers in the community have fled their farms for fear of being killed or having their wives raped or kidnapped.

He further explained that the confrontational attitude of the herdsmen constituted a threat to the lives of farmers and residents. Olowolafe called on the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and the security agencies in the state to come to the aid of the people of the community.

READ MORE: Ondo First Female Speaker Gives Birth To First Child At 54

He stated, “Those who are saddled with the responsibility of securing the lives and properties of Nigerians should not leave us alone in the hands of these criminals as they have been operating without anyone to check their activities.

We are calling on the state government and the security agencies again to please come to our aid, our lives are in danger, and the government should please provide adequate security for us at Powerline and Ago-Oyinbo at Ala Forest Reserve.”

Olowolafe explained that the community, which is dominated by farmers, has come under heavy attack on several occasions, resulting in the killing, kidnapping, maiming, and injuring of residents and farmers. He disclosed that the herdsmen invaded the community at the weekend and attacked a local farmer on his farmland in the community.

“These set of armed bandits attacked one of us with a cutlass on the head while working on his farm, but we had to quickly save his life,” he added.