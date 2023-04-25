Meat Seller Slumps, Dies On Duty In Lagos

No reason has been given behind the death of a yet to be identified male meat seller who slumped and died while attending to a customer on Branco Street, in the Mafoluku area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Monday around 5pm when the deceased was attending to a customer in the community.

According to an eyewitness who identified himself simply as Tunde, the deceased had finished selling the meat and was waiting for payment when he suddenly slumped.

He said, “The man is a regular meat hawker in this area and he was hawking along the street as usual when a woman called him to sell meat for her. When he got to the woman’s place, he brought down his meat and negotiation went on for a while. He later sold the meat to her when they both reached an agreement.

“It was at the point when the woman was about to pay him that he suddenly fell to the ground. That was how the woman quickly raised the alarm.”

READ MORE: After12 Days, Kogi Traditional Ruler Dies In kidnapers’ Den

Tunde added that efforts were made to resuscitate him on the spot.

“Later, some people tried to resuscitate him but all to no avail. His body was lying on the floor for close to 30 minutes. It was later that some of the residents hired a commercial bus to convey his body to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead,” he added.

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

“The man slumped and died. He probably had an underlining health issue. There was no foul play. The corpse has been deposited in the mortuary,” the PPRO said.