My Dad Bribed Me To Go Back To University – Davido (Video)

Popular Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has recounted how his billionaire dad, Chief Adedeji Adeleke bribed him to complete his degree program.

Davido graduated with a second-class upper degree from the Music Department of Babcock University in Osun State.

While featuring on the latest episode of the +44 Amazon Music podcast, the singer revealed that he was forced to go back to the university after initially quitting to focus on his music career.

He revealed that his dad entered a deal with him that if he attended lectures from Mondays to Fridays, he would build him a world-class studio and provide him funds to shoot music videos on weekends.

He said, “He (my dad) said if I go to school, he has a land not far; he will build me a studio. But I should go to school from Mondays to Fridays and on weekends, work in the studio. It was a world-class studio. He will give me money to shoot some videos.”

Watch video below: