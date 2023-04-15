Ododo Emerges Winner Of APC Guber Primary In Kogi

Ahmed Usman Ododo, a former auditor general for Local Governments in Kogi State, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election held in the State on Friday.

The APC chieftain after scoring a total of 78,704 votes, won the direct primary election with a wide margin to defeat six other contestants in the gubernatorial race.

Information Nigeria reports that about seven aspirants including the State’s deputy governor, Edward Onoja as well as Governor Yahaya Bello’s chief of staff, Mohammed Asuku, had earlier withdrawn from the race on the eve of the primary election.

Ododo, defeated Mohammed Ozigi Salami, who scored 1,506 votes while Smart Adeyemi, the senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, scored 311, the least number of votes.

Patrick Obahiagbon, the secretary of the Kogi State APC Primary Election Committee, on behalf of the chairman of the panel, governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, announced the results and declared Ododo as the winner of the primary election.