Police, DSS Raid Nwajagu’s Palace In Lagos For IPOB Clues

Policemen as well as officials of the Department of State Service (DSS), on Monday, stormed the residence of embattled Eze Igbo of Ajao Estate, Frederick Nwajagu, for the second time, after he was arrested last Friday, over threat to invite members of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to secure properties of Igbo people in Lagos.

Nwajagu’s residence was reportedly stormed with two white pickup Hilux vans and heavily armed policemen for a search, according to Vanguard.

It was however gathered that they conducted thorough searches that lasted over four hours with Nwajagu, who was handcuffed leading the policemen and DSS officials into his palace.

Howbeit, the security men left his palace without any visible incriminating evidence.

Meanwhile, Police sources said Nwajagu was arrested following deep concerns over his statement that members of IPOB would be invited to Lagos if the destruction of properties belonging to his kinsmen continues.

Similarly, top government officials in Abuja and Lagos State were rattled by the statement and the attendant response while it trended online, which in turn prompted the directive that he should be arrested and investigated.

However, one of the sources said plans to take him straight to court after conducting a thorough search in his palace was hastily changed, following the inability of detectives to uncover any incriminating evidence in his house.

“We have plans of even rounding up all the members of his cabinet in Ajao Estate and anybody remotely or otherwise, connected with the volatile and provocative statement he made but it will depend on the outcome of our subsequent investigation,” the source said.