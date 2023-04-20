Rainstorm Kills Six, Injures Five Others In Delta

No fewer than six persons have reportedly been killed in Oko Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State following a rainstorm that wreaked havoc on Wednesday evening.

The rainstorm also destroyed buildings in Okwe, Issele-Azagba among others.

Charles Aniagwu, the state Commissioner for Information, who confirmed the situation on Thursday in Asaba, said five others who sustained various degrees of injuries were being treated at the hospital.

He said, “Six persons lost their lives to rainstorm and windstorm recorded in Oko Community area.

“A building structure collapsed which led to the death of six persons, one other person is critically injured and is being attended to at the Asaba Specialist Hospital, while five others sustained various injuries are already in stable condition.

“It is something that is quite disturbing and unfortunate. It is our prayer that God will grant the deceased eternal rest even as we pray to God to comfort the bereaved families and grant them the fortitude to bear their loss.”

In a related development, Aniagwu said a 10-year-old boy was swept away by a flood at the Okotomi area of Okpanam Community in Oshimili North Local Government Area.

He said the State Government was coordinating rescue efforts to recover the body.