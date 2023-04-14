Release El-Zakzaky’s Passports – Shi’ites Demand, Mark Quds Day

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shi’ites, Friday April 14, 2023, stormed the streets of Abuja to allegedly protest for the release of the traveling document of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenah, which they said are in the custody of the federal government of Nigeria.

Reacting to the alleged protest in a statement signed by Sidi Munir Mainasara Sokoto, the IMN said its members were observing the Quds day procession and not protesting as being circulated by security agencies.

Part of the statement reads, “It’s necessary for us to remind the public that today may be the last Friday in the Month of Ramadan which is the international Quds day in which all people of consciousness will come out to the street to show their solidarity to the oppressed people of Palestine.

“It is obvious that we are coming out today but the procession is not with regard to the international passports of Sheikh El-Zakzaky(H) as they alleged, and is not for only Shi’ites, not even for only Muslims but for all people that have feelings and concern for humanity.

“Abuja would not be exempted just because Buhari doesn’t want it to hold, they don’t have the constitutional backup to attack Protesters for any reason.

“We are no doubt coming out if they want to kill, they should do as usual, but the public should know that Buhari is attacking Quds day matchers not release Zakzaky’s Passports protesters.

“In their usual manner, the Police had resorted to lies to mislead the public in order to justify their show of shame as they planned to attack innocent people among which were female and children coming out to show their solidarity with the oppressed People of Palestine.”